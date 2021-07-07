Government Printing Works ordered to keep to schedule for legal notices
07 July 2021 - 20:54
The high court in Pretoria has ordered the Government Printing Works (GPW), which has been beset by technical glitches that affected the publishing of legal notices in the Government Gazette, to print the publications every Friday without interruption or delay.
The court ruled last week that all requests for quotations and publications of notices dealing with administration of estates, insolvencies, company notices, public auctions and registration of political parties, among others, should be attended to promptly...
