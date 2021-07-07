Draft amendments to electricity act will be handed to Ramaphosa soon, Mantashe says
Instructed by the president, the minister is working to lift the licensing exemption threshold for independent projects
07 July 2021 - 19:44
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe hopes to finalise the draft amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act in the coming week, allowing for sizeable independent power projects to proceed without a licence from the National Energy Regulator.
Speaking at an Absa webinar on Wednesday, Mantashe said that they hope to finalise the amended draft Schedule 2 of the act in the next week and “hand over to the president to reconcile thoughts”...
