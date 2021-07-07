ANC suspends Carl Niehaus as it deals with Zuma supporters
The party has denied that the suspension is the start of a purge of its members
07 July 2021 - 14:53
UPDATED 07 July 2021 - 18:02
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has suspended the spokesperson of the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), Carl Niehaus.
Niehaus’s suspension letter, signed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, was given to him following the NEC’s meeting on Monday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now