National ANC suspends Carl Niehaus as it deals with Zuma supporters The party has denied that the suspension is the start of a purge of its members

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has suspended the spokesperson of the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA​), Carl Niehaus.

Niehaus’s suspension letter, signed by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, was given to him following the NEC’s meeting on Monday. ..