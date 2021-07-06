INTERDICT HEARING
Zuma tries Plan A and Plan B in bid to avoid prison
The former president will hear on Friday whether his application to have his arrest interdicted is successful
06 July 2021 - 15:47
UPDATED 06 July 2021 - 23:24
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court on Tuesday heard former president Jacob Zuma’s interdict application to stay his arrest, with the Zondo commission arguing that “the recalcitrant lawbreaker” must be arrested and Zuma contending that his arrest was tantamount to detention without trial.
The hearing is the latest in the saga around Zuma’s contempt of court finding for refusing to abide by a Constitutional Court order that he give evidence to the Zondo commission. SA has been on tenterhooks since the judgment a week ago as Zuma supporters threatening violence descended on his Nkandla home and uncertainty reigned over whether the police would comply with the order to arrest him...
