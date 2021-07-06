Presidency under fire for not yet having reported on Digital Vibes scandal
‘These reports should not be allowed to gather dust,’ Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says
06 July 2021 - 17:10
Parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) expressed concern on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not yet released the report on the R150m Digital Vibes tender scandal.
The president is still considering the contents of the report and is said to have requested additional information from its compiler, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now