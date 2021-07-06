National Presidency under fire for not yet having reported on Digital Vibes scandal ‘These reports should not be allowed to gather dust,’ Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) expressed concern on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not yet released the report on the R150m Digital Vibes tender scandal.

The president is still considering the contents of the report and is said to have requested additional information from its compiler, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)...