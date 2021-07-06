National No Interpol alerts for Gupta brothers and wives yet, NPA clarifies The NPA’s Hermione Cronje has erroneously said on Monday that Interpol had issued its most severe alert for eight suspects BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has backtracked on its statement that Interpol issued a red notice, which authorises law enforcement around the world to locate four Gupta family members and hand them over to SA authorities.​

On Monday, the NPA’s head of the Investigating Directorate, Hermione Cronje, issued a statement erroneously saying that the international anti-crime body had issued its most severe alert for eight suspects, including Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives...