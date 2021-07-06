New and more transmissible Covid variant surfaces in Peru
06 July 2021 - 20:40
SA is buckling under the weight of the Delta variant that has fuelled the Covid-19 third wave, but now another more transmissible variant known as Lambda has surfaced in the Latin American country of Peru.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Lambda variant was first detected in Peru but quickly spread to more than 30 countries including Australia and the UK. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now