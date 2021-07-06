urgent interdict application begins
Judge to Zuma: Why not ask Constitutional Court to stop your arrest?
Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni asked why Jacob Zuma did not ask the court to stay its binding order he hand himself over for 15 months in jail
06 July 2021 - 15:47
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer championed his bid to have the Pietermaritzburg high court halt a Constitutional Court order that police take all necessary and legal steps to ensure Zuma begin a 15-month sentence behind bars for contempt by Wednesday.
Advocate Dali Mpofu motivated at length Tuesday why Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni should hear Zuma’s case. He argued that the high court had jurisdiction for eight reasons, citing other case law and provisions in law. Mpofu called the jurisdiction a “red-herring” issue, whereas Mnguni said it was “central” to the case...
