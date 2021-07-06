National Cele tells Zondo he will hold further action on Zuma arrest unless directed otherwise Police minister Bheki Cele and commissioner Khehla Sitole tell Raymond Zondo in letter they will hold fire on the Constitutional Court’s order unless directed otherwise BL PREMIUM

In a last-ditch effort to avoid arresting former president Jacob Zuma, the police have written to the Constitutional Court arguing to desist from enacting the order pending the outcome of legal challenges to the apex court’s ruling of a 15-month sentence for Zuma, after he defied an order of the court to testify before the state capture inquiry.

In the letter, authored by a state attorney representing police minister Bheki Cele and police chief Khehla Sitole, the pair said the police would “out of respect of the unfolding litigation, hold their action” on the top court’s order to arrest the former president until Zuma’s litigation in the Constitutional Court is finalised — unless directed otherwise by the acting chief justice Raymond Zondo...