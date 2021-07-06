ANC wants Jacob Zuma to comply with law
NEC leans strongly towards defending the rule of law and shuns the idea of a political solution
06 July 2021 - 05:10
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) was on Monday locked in deliberations over its stance on events in KwaZulu-Natal, with the body leaning strongly towards coming out in defence of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.
The sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison last week for refusing to appear before the Zondo commission probing state capture has thrown the ANC and the province into disarray, with Zulu regiments joining ANC dissidents in a public display of defiance against the courts and in support of Zuma...
