National BREAKING NEWS: NPA confirms Interpol Red Notices for four Gupta family members The eight suspects, who are understood to be based in both UAE and India, are set to face charges over alleged fraud of R25m connected to the Estina Dairy Project BL PREMIUM

The head of the Investigative Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), advocate Hermione Cronje, has confirmed that global policing authority Interpol has issued Red Notices, making four Gupta family members “wanted persons” along with four business associates.

“Interpol has issued Red Notices against Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti; Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory; Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management; Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments,” said Cronje...