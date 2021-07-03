National

Constitutional Court agrees to hear Zuma’s urgent application to stay out of jail

Contempt order against Zuma was for failing to comply with court’s earlier order to appear at the state capture commission

03 July 2021 - 15:39 Staff Writer
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks with his legal representative at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on May 17 2021 in this file photo. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks with his legal representative at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on May 17 2021 in this file photo. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Constitutional Court will on July 12 hear former president Jacob Zumas urgent application to rescind its order sentencing him to jail for 15 months for contempt of court.

The Constitutional Court issued these directions on Saturday after Zuma made the application on Friday. It did not clarify his fate in the meantime because Zuma was initially supposed to hand himself over to authorities for his incarceration by Sunday.

The contempt order against Zuma was for failing to comply with the Constitutional Court’s order in January to appear at the state capture commission and give evidence as per the commission’s lawful summons. 

On Friday, Zuma also urgently applied to the high court in Pietermaritzburg to stay the orders that required him to turn himself in by Sunday, and to interdict the police from arresting him pending his rescission application to the Constitutional Court.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

