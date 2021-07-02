National

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests discuss this the news making headlines this week

02 July 2021 - 17:14 Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/Benjamas Sremugda

It’s been an extraordinary week for two of SA’s most venerable institutions. The Reserve Bank celebrated its centenary as a pillar of strength, free from political interference, while the Constitutional Court reaffirmed the country's commitment to the rule of law and the equality of all before it. That hasn’t stopped the ANC summoning former president Jacob Zuma to an NEC meeting this weekend where, seemingly, it will decide whether it stands with Zuma or defends the judiciary.

C​hinese shares dropped this morning, a day after the the Communist Party celebrated its centenary, while other regional markets held firm after Wall Street’s ascent to record highs ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.

While SA’s economy is expected to grow by about 4% this year, the IMF published a report overnight that forecasts  7% growth for the US, the world’s largest economy.

Fore more on these topics, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, the chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers, and Richard Calland who is associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group.

EDITORIAL: After nine years of assault, the Bank survives its first century

We should celebrate the resilience of the institution that has given us a certain stability in rough times
1 day ago

WATCH: 100 years of the SA Reserve Bank

Michael Avery and guests take a look at the SA Reserve Bank’s achievements over the past century
2 days ago

WATCH: The politics of gun control in SA

Michael Avery and a panel of experts discuss Firearms Amendment Bill
1 day ago

Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary

Former president pens a statement denouncing Constitutional Court jail ruling and calls Zondo commission a ‘slaughterhouse’
1 day ago

ANC scraps NEC meeting over Zuma’s surrender and feared violence in KZN

The weekend NEC meeting has been postponed so party leaders can try to persuade Jacob Zuma to report to jail, but Zuma is fighting back
3 hours ago
