WATCH: The week in perspective

It’s been an extraordinary week for two of SA’s most venerable institutions. The Reserve Bank celebrated its centenary as a pillar of strength, free from political interference, while the Constitutional Court reaffirmed the country's commitment to the rule of law and the equality of all before it. That hasn’t stopped the ANC summoning former president Jacob Zuma to an NEC meeting this weekend where, seemingly, it will decide whether it stands with Zuma or defends the judiciary.

C​hinese shares dropped this morning, a day after the the Communist Party celebrated its centenary, while other regional markets held firm after Wall Street’s ascent to record highs ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.

While SA’s economy is expected to grow by about 4% this year, the IMF published a report overnight that forecasts 7% growth for the US, the world’s largest economy.

Fore more on these topics, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, the chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers, and Richard Calland who is associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group.