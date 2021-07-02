News Leader
WATCH: Tax season kicks off
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about the Revenue Service’s readiness for this coming tax season
02 July 2021 - 07:31
Tax revenue for the 2021/2022 year is expected to come in at R1.35-trillion but with job losses, salary cuts and a pick up in immigration as the pandemic rips through the local economy, is this target achievable?
To find out, Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
