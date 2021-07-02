National

News Leader

WATCH: Tax season kicks off

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about the Revenue Service’s readiness for this coming tax season

02 July 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Edward Kieswetter: Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Edward Kieswetter: Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Tax revenue for the 2021/2022 year is expected to come in at R1.35-trillion but with job losses, salary cuts and a pick up in immigration as the pandemic rips through the local economy, is this target achievable?

To find out, Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV about SARS's readiness for this coming tax season

The 12J tax break: Did government jump the gun by scrapping it?

This week, the section 12J tax break expired. However, as the FM’s analysis of the benefits created by the scheme illustrates, there’s a good reason ...
Features
1 day ago

OECD global corporate tax overhaul endorsed by 130 countries as deal moves a step closer

Hungary and Ireland among states that decline to back the broad agreement on tax proposal of at least 15%
World
11 hours ago

Business and labour want income support for workers and enterprises during lockdown

Business Unity SA wants measures such as the Ters benefits and special relief by financial institutions to be reconsidered
National
11 hours ago

WATCH: Section 12J incentive comes to an end

Section 12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo talks to Business Day TV about the Treasury’s scrapping the 12J incentive
National
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma supporters gather at his Nkandla home in ...
National
2.
Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
5.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.