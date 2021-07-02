Jacob Zuma gets last chance to argue his case to ANC’s top brass
Former president invited to attend NEC meeting this weekend set to discuss Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced him to 15 months in jail
02 July 2021 - 05:10
As the ANC decides between standing with Jacob Zuma or in defence of the judiciary, the former president will have one last opportunity to argue his case when the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meets at the weekend.
He has been invited to attend the party’s NEC meeting, which will discuss the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced him to 15 months in jail for defying an order to testify before the state capture inquiry...
