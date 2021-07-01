News Leader
WATCH: Section 12J incentive comes to an end
Section 12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo talks to Business Day TV about the Treasury’s scrapping the 12J incentive
01 July 2021 - 09:18
The Treasury has decided to scrap the 12J tax incentive, citing concerns regarding the effectiveness of the underlying investments in meeting its objectives.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam caught up with Dino Zuccollo the chair of the Section 12J association of SA and discussed what this move means for 12J investments in the future.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.