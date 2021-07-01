National

WATCH: Section 12J incentive comes to an end

Section 12J Association of SA chair Dino Zuccollo talks to Business Day TV about the Treasury’s scrapping the 12J incentive

The Treasury has decided to scrap the 12J tax incentive, citing concerns regarding the effectiveness of the underlying investments in meeting its objectives.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam caught up with Dino Zuccollo the chair of the Section 12J association of SA and discussed what this move means for 12J investments in the future.

Financial advisers’ cognitive bias over rand and section 12J funds has cost investors

Moving money into dollar-denominated assets in 2020 has caused losses of up to 30% on the exchange rate alone
Don’t miss out: Last chance to invest in Section 12J

SPONSORED | The Metta Capital High Income Fund II is open to new investments until June 29 2021
Station House Sea Point launches Boutique Hotel 12J Investment Fund

SPONSORED | The dynamic development is offering investment opportunities in its boutique hotel section
STEPHEN CRANSTON: A look at how to navigate the 12J switch-off

Possible pre-deadline investors should weigh up various factors, and have confidence in company fundamentals
