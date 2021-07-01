National Sharp increase in excess deaths tells a grim tale of Gauteng Johannesburg has also experienced a sharp increase in weekly natural deaths, which reached 751 in the week to June 26 BL PREMIUM

Excess weekly deaths from natural causes in Gauteng are soaring and have reached their highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the latest report from the Medical Research Council (MRC).

Its analysis highlights how quickly the province has been gripped by a devastating third wave of coronavirus infections, which has stretched hospitals to breaking point and precipitated a rapid rise in deaths from natural causes. The province is experiencing exponential growth in new infections and accounts for more than half the registered daily cases in SA, despite being home to only a quarter of the country’s population...