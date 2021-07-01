National

Panyaza Lesufi cleared of wrongdoing in In2IT Technologies tender

01 July 2021 - 11:29 Nomahlubi Sonjica
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ALON SKUY
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: ALON SKUY

“I just hope those who insulted me and even laid a criminal case with the police will do the honourable thing‚” Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi wrote on his Twitter page, after deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka found no wrongdoing on his part in the awarding of a R30m tender to In2IT Technologies.

The public protector’s office had in 2020 received a complaint from advocate Anton Alberts who alleged that Lesufi might have unduly influenced the award of the R30m tender to In2IT Technologies‚ considering that he allegedly on several occasions tried to “insert” In2IT Technologies into government services.

Alberts alleged that: e-Gov awarded a suspicious 24-hour R30m express tender to In2IT; e-Gov used the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic to rush through a huge information technology contract without following proper tender processes; and communication & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams granted permission to e-Gov to deviate from normal procurement processes in the awarding of the tender. 

Gcaleka said the allegation that Lesufi unduly influenced the awarding of the tender to In2IT was unsubstantiated.

“There is no evidence in my possession that indicates that Mr Lesufi was involved in any procurement process of the … tender or that he disregarded the provisions of the code of conduct for members of the provincial executive council.

“The conduct of Mr Lesufi was not in contravention of section 136 (1) (2) (a) (b) (c) of the constitution and rule 9 of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature standing rules‚” Gcaleka said.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Punish this mindset at the polls

If ever there were an object lesson in how not to govern when you’re holding a legislative majority by the thinnest of hairs, it’s the ANC in Gauteng
Opinion
2 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhura battling to hold Gauteng ANC together as PPE scandal spills over

But premier says he remains focused on ensuring economic recovery and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic
National
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National
2.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
3.
Alcohol industry hits back at fourth lockdown ban
National
4.
Shot in the arm for Africa vaccine output as ...
National / Health
5.
Zuma countdown begins as security agencies assess ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.