National Limpopo health MEC stepping up fight against Covid-19

Tasked with spearheading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in one of SA’s poorest, mostly rural, provinces, Phophi Ramathuba has had her work cut out for her.

But Limpopo health MEC Ramathuba believes that with a steady supply of vaccines, it could be the first province to achieve herd immunity by February 2022. ..