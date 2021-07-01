National Gauteng excess natural deaths at highest level since pandemic began Latest report shows rapid acceleration of weekly excess natural deaths in Gauteng BL PREMIUM

Excess weekly deaths from natural causes in Gauteng are soaring and have reached their highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the latest report from the Medical Research Council (MRC).

Its analysis highlights how quickly the province has been gripped by a devastating third wave of coronavirus infections, which has stretched hospitals to breaking point and precipitated a rapid rise in deaths from natural causes. The province is experiencing an exponential growth in new infections, and currently accounts for more half the registered daily cases in SA, despite being home to only a quarter of the country’s population...