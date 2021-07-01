Demerit points delayed by a year in phased Aarto approach

The much-delayed Aarto Act is being implemented nationally in a phased approach from Thursday, but the licence demerit points system has been pushed out by another year.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will be introduced in four phases, culminating in the online Points Demerit System (PDS) on July 1, 2022, transport minister Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing.

Traffic violations are currently handled as criminal offences, but the Aarto Amendment Act passed in 2019 decriminalises most traffic violations and seeks to deal with them via an administrative process.

Traffic fines incurred under the Criminal Procedures Act will have to be paid, and there is no “clean slate” for previous offenders with the introduction of Aarto, Mbalula said.

About 14,000 people die on SA’s roads each year and the PDS aims to increasingly penalise repeat traffic offenders by deducting points for violations. Starting from 0, a motorist

accumulting more than 15 points will have their driver’s licence suspended for up to three months. Three suspensions will lead to the licence being cancelled and the motorist required to retake the learner’s licence and driving tests.

The first phase of the rollout, from Thursday to Sept. 30 2021, is intended to extend the reach the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) nationally via seven Aarto service outlets and the Aarto website and app.

The transport department will also conduct public awareness and education campaigns to ensure all road users understand the process.

The second phase from Oct 1 to Dec. 31 2021 includes the establishment of a further 18 service outlets and 67 local and metropolitan municipalities going online. The adjudication process and an appeals tribunal will also be established in all nine provinces, reducing the burden on the courts.

Phase three starts on Jan. 1 2022 until June 30 that year and will incorporate the remaining 144 local municipal areas into the Aarto system.

The final stage, from the beginning of July, will see the start of the online PDS and a rehabilitation programme for offenders. Twenty self-service kiosks will also be established

“By the time we reach this milestone, there will be no excuse among our road users that they do not understand the implications and consequences of the Aarto process,” said Mbalula.

“We must be mindful that Aarto is being introduced to save lives and if you are compliant with all road traffic laws you have nothing to worry about. South Africa has to remain true to the commitments made to the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 – 2030. We have made a commitment to arresting the carnage on our roads and committed to re-imagine our approach to road safety and making sure our people arrive alive when using our roads.”

Road users will be able to view and query their fines on the www.aarto.gov.za website or Aarto mobile app, where they can nominate the driver of the vehicle, apply for representation, apply for a revocation of an enforcement order, or arrange to pay their fines in instalments up to a period of six months.

There has been opposition to Aarto from the AA and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), with the latter filing a high court application against the Aarto Act, asking for it to be declared unconstitutional.

The organisation said that government should not have proceeded the nationwide roll on July 1 until the constitutional challenge has been heard on October 18 and 19 2021.

Like the AA, Outa has been an outspoken critic of the act and believes that Aarto will not achieve its objectives of improving road safety and reducing fatalities.

“Aarto was rolled out in Gauteng 10 years ago and failed spectacularly. Statistics do not support the claim that it will lead to a reduction in fatalities on roads,” said Outa.

