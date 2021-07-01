National

ROAD SAFETY

Demerit points delayed by a year in phased Aarto approach

Long-awaited new traffic laws start operating from July 1, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

01 July 2021 - 16:20 Denis Droppa
The Aarto roll out is intended to stem the carnage on SA’s roads. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Aarto roll out is intended to stem the carnage on SA’s roads. Picture: SUPPLIED

The much-delayed Aarto Act is being implemented nationally in a phased approach from Thursday, but the licence demerit points system has been pushed out by another year.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will be introduced in four phases, culminating in the online  Points Demerit System (PDS) on July 1, 2022, transport minister Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing.

Traffic violations are currently handled as criminal offences, but the Aarto Amendment Act passed in 2019 decriminalises most traffic violations and seeks to deal with them via an administrative process.

Traffic fines incurred under the Criminal Procedures Act will have to be paid, and there is no “clean slate” for previous offenders with the introduction of Aarto, Mbalula said.

About 14,000 people die on SA’s roads each year and the PDS aims to increasingly penalise repeat traffic offenders by deducting points for violations. Starting from 0, a motorist

accumulting more than 15 points will have their driver’s licence suspended for up to three months. Three suspensions will lead to the licence  being cancelled and the motorist required to retake the learner’s licence and driving tests.

The first phase of the rollout, from Thursday to Sept. 30 2021, is intended to extend the reach the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) nationally via  seven Aarto service outlets and the Aarto website and app.

The transport department will also conduct public awareness and education campaigns to ensure all road users understand the process.

The second phase from Oct 1 to Dec. 31 2021 includes the establishment of a further 18 service outlets and 67 local and metropolitan municipalities going online. The adjudication process and an appeals tribunal will also be established in all nine provinces, reducing the burden on the courts.

Phase three starts on Jan. 1 2022 until June 30 that year and will incorporate the remaining 144 local municipal areas into the Aarto system.

The final stage, from the beginning of July, will see the start of the online PDS  and a rehabilitation programme for offenders. Twenty self-service kiosks will also be established

“By the time we reach this milestone, there will be no excuse among our road users that they do not understand the implications and consequences of the Aarto process,” said Mbalula.

.

“We must be mindful that Aarto is being introduced to save lives and if you are compliant with all road traffic laws you have nothing to worry about. South Africa has to remain true to the commitments made to the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 – 2030. We have made a commitment to arresting the carnage on our roads and committed to re-imagine our approach to road safety and making sure our people arrive alive when using our roads.”

Road users will be able to view and query their fines on the www.aarto.gov.za website or Aarto mobile app, where they can nominate the driver of the vehicle, apply for representation, apply for a revocation of an enforcement order, or arrange to pay their fines in instalments up to a period of six months.

There has been opposition to Aarto from the AA and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), with the latter filing a high court application against the Aarto Act, asking for it to be declared unconstitutional.

The organisation said that government should not have proceeded the nationwide roll on July 1 until the constitutional challenge has been heard on October 18 and 19 2021.

Like the AA, Outa has been an outspoken critic of the act and believes that Aarto will not achieve its objectives of improving road safety and reducing fatalities.

“Aarto was rolled out in Gauteng 10 years ago and failed spectacularly. Statistics do not support the claim that it will lead to a reduction in fatalities on roads,” said Outa.

droppad@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Aarto on a collision course with Outa

Michael Avery and guests talk about how Aarto will affect businesses and fleets
National
2 days ago

Confusion reigns on eve of Aarto rollout, says AA

With July 1 looming, new nationwide traffic violations system is as clear as mud
Life
1 week ago

More road rules will not help until original ones are enforced

It seems that Aarto focuses on punishment, rather than prevention, which is problematic
Opinion
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
National
2.
Alcohol industry hits back at fourth lockdown ban
National
3.
Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
National
4.
Shot in the arm for Africa vaccine output as ...
National / Health
5.
Eskom seeks R140bn for shift to renewable energy
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Aarto on a collision course with Outa

National

EDITOR'S NOTE: Maybe it’s time to ditch Aarto

Life / Motoring

More road rules will not help until original ones are enforced

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.