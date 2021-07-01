National

Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane’s appeal over Ramaphosa report

Judge Chris Jafta upholds high court’s ruling that the public protector’s report had no basis in law

01 July 2021 - 11:41 Linda Ensor
In another blow to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Constitutional Court has dismissed her appeal against a high court judgment that rejected her report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to parliament about a donation made to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.

The apex court found that there was no basis in law for Mkhwebane’s findings. This follows a succession of lower-court findings against Mkhwebane, who is facing impeachment proceedings in parliament...

