National Constitutional Court rejects Mkhwebane's appeal over Ramaphosa report Judge Chris Jafta upholds high court's ruling that the public protector's report had no basis in law

In another blow to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Constitutional Court has dismissed her appeal against a high court judgment that rejected her report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to parliament about a donation made to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.

The apex court found that there was no basis in law for Mkhwebane’s findings. This follows a succession of lower-court findings against Mkhwebane, who is facing impeachment proceedings in parliament...