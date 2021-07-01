WEDNESDAY NIGHT RELEASE
BREAKING NEWS: Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary
Former president pens a statement denouncing Constitutional Court jail ruling and calls Zondo commission a ‘slaughterhouse’
01 July 2021 - 00:37
Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a scathing attack on the Constitutional Court, which on Tuesday sentenced him to 15 months in jail for defying an order to testify at the state capture inquiry. However, he remains mum on whether he will comply and surrender to police.
Until late on Wednesday night, Zuma had not issued public comment on the court’s sanction against him. Business Day confirmed minutes after the judgment that Zuma engaged his lawyers in “urgent” talks. ..
