BREAKING NEWS: Constitutional Court finds against Busisiwe Mkhwebane for report on Cyril Ramaphosa Judge Chris Jafta found that the public protector's report had no basis in law

In another blow to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Constitutional Court has rejected her appeal against a high court judgment rejecting her report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement to parliament about a donation made to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.

The court found that there was no basis in law for Mkhwebane's findings. This follows a succession of court findings against Mkhwebane, who is facing impeachment proceedings in parliament...