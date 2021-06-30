WATCH: 100 years of the SA Reserve Bank

The SA Reserve Bank was founded on Wednesday exactly 100 years ago.

The long view shows it has been a vital anchor in SA in often rough political seas over the past 100 years of economic history.

It has built up an excellent reputation for professionalism, integrity and credibility that continues to stand it in good stead as SA battles with its latest economic challenges.

The central bank has over the past 100 years been a major pillar of financial stability in SA. In truth and in error, it has nonetheless been a bastion of professionalism in policymaking.

To celebrate its centenary, Michael Avery is joined by Bank deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana, an economist with extensive experience in public policy analysis and formulation. She has worked for the National Treasury, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and the International Monetary Fund. Also on the panel are Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.