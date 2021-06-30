National SIU investigation of Digital Vibes complete Report handed to President Ramaphosa and he can decide whether to make its content public BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize and other department officials fingered in the Digital Vibes tender scandal are on tenterhooks following completion of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation.

While the deadline to hand its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa passed at midnight on Wednesday, there is no onus on the SIU to make its findings and recommendations public or to share its outcomes with those implicated. ..