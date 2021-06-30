SIU investigation of Digital Vibes complete
Report handed to President Ramaphosa and he can decide whether to make its content public
30 June 2021 - 20:31
Health minister Zweli Mkhize and other department officials fingered in the Digital Vibes tender scandal are on tenterhooks following completion of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) investigation.
While the deadline to hand its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa passed at midnight on Wednesday, there is no onus on the SIU to make its findings and recommendations public or to share its outcomes with those implicated. ..
