Hydropower from DRC would cost SA an extra R10bn per year, study shows
NGOs are calling for SA’s immediate withdrawal from a treaty to procure power from Democratic Republic of Congo
30 June 2021 - 14:47
The mooted importation of hydropower from the Grand Inga Dam in Democratic Republic of Congo would be an “unmitigated disaster” for SA costing an extra R10bn per year, a study has concluded.
The study, commissioned by nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) the International Rivers and WoMin African Alliance and conducted by financial experts from UK-based consultancy TMP Systems, has found that importing the hydropower from Inga would be three times the current cost of generating electricity in SA. It would cost the country more than R10bn more per year compared to procuring the same energy from readily available alternatives...
