Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban
30 June 2021 - 13:54
UPDATED 30 June 2021 - 18:44
SA Breweries (SAB) is heading to court to have the fourth liquor ban overturned, saying it has no alternative but to defend its rights and protect its business.
The local unit of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said the ban that was introduced by the government to reduce demand for hospital beds by trauma patients during the Covid-19 third wave, was taken without consulting the liquor industry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now