National Alcohol industry argues against fourth ban BL PREMIUM

SA Breweries (SAB) is heading to court to have the fourth liquor ban overturned, saying it has no alternative but to defend its rights and protect its business.

The local unit of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said the ban that was introduced by the government to reduce demand for hospital beds by trauma patients during the Covid-19 third wave, was taken without consulting the liquor industry...