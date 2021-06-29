National Wine industry heads to court to challenge liquor ban The ban has been enforced to reduce the number of trauma patients in hospitals struggling to cope during the Covid-19 third wave BL PREMIUM

Vinpro, the body representing the wine industry, has filed an urgent interdict to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol in the Western Cape and has asked the court to allow for the provincial government to make its own rules on liquor sales.

The expected court date is on Friday. ..