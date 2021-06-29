National

WATCH: Is the fourth alcohol sales ban necessary?

Beer Association of SA CEO Patricia Pillay talks to Business Day TV about the booze ban

29 June 2021 - 07:49 Business Day TV
A man celebrates after buying liquor in Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
A man celebrates after buying liquor in Nyanga, Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

In response to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has banned alcohol sales for the next two weeks.

The government believes this will ease the pressure on overburdened hospitals as it will reduce alcohol-related emergency incidents.

But the Beer Association of SA (Basa) says the government’s fourth ban on liquor sales will cripple the industry and has suggested that there are less extreme measures that could be put in place to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is contained while consumers enjoy a tipple.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Basa CEO Patricia Pillay for more detail.

Beer Association of SA CEO Patricia Pillay talks to Business Day TV about the booze ban

