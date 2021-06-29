National

More fuel price hikes due in July, AA says

If the rand continues to slide with oil on an upward trajectory, it could bring further bad news for SA’s economy, the AA adds

29 June 2021 - 17:35 Staff Writer
Another fuel price hike looms for motorists in July. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another fuel price hike looms for motorists in July. Picture: SUPPLIED

All grades of fuel will be more expensive in July when the department of mineral resources and energy officially adjusts the prices of fuels later this week.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The association forecasts that petrol looks set to increase about 23 c/l, diesel by 38 c/l and illuminating paraffin 32 c/l.

“International petroleum prices have climbed throughout June. Even some marginal gains on the rand have not been enough to counter the rise. On average, the rand was positive against the US dollar during June, but the daily exchange rate has sagged alarmingly since mid-month, weakening from about R13.75 to the dollar to nearly R14.30,” the AA said.

“This increase is going to be very difficult for those who use paraffin for cooking, lighting, and especially heating as SA heads into the heart of winter,” comments the AA.

“If the rand continues to slide with oil on an upward trajectory, this could bring further bad news for SA’s economy,” the AA concludes.

In June, there was a 10c/l cut in the petrol price and a 21c hike in the price of diesel.

When will electric vehicles be cleaner than petrol ones?

Estimates as to when the break-even point comes for EVs can vary widely
World
8 hours ago

Hyundai turns attention away from cars that use fossil fuels

The company will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up, sources say
Life
1 month ago

Expect car price hikes in 2021 despite stronger rand

Many new cars experienced double-digit inflation as rand weakness bit, and more misery looms
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa poised to dismiss Zweli Mkhize over ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court and ...
National
3.
LIVE: Reaction to Jacob Zuma’s prison sentence
National
4.
Milestone for SA as apex court to rule on Jacob ...
National
5.
SABC breathes sigh of relief as broadcast rules ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.