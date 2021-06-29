Alcohol industry hits back at fourth lockdown ban
Vinpro to ask the court to allow the Western Cape to make its own rules on liquor sales
29 June 2021 - 19:46
The alcohol industry is fighting back against the fourth liquor ban with one body approaching the high court for an urgent interdict against the ban in the Western Cape and another requesting that wine farms be allowed to sell wine online.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a fourth liquor sales ban to free up hospital beds taken by trauma patients as Gauteng health-care workers struggle to cope during the Covid-19 third wave driven by the very infectious Delta variant of the virus. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now