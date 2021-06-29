National Alcohol industry hits back at fourth lockdown ban Vinpro to ask the court to allow the Western Cape to make its own rules on liquor sales BL PREMIUM

The alcohol industry is fighting back against the fourth liquor ban with one body approaching the high court for an urgent interdict against the ban in the Western Cape and another requesting that wine farms be allowed to sell wine online.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a fourth liquor sales ban to free up hospital beds taken by trauma patients as Gauteng health-care workers struggle to cope during the Covid-19 third wave driven by the very infectious Delta variant of the virus. ..