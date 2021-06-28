Tourism body to lobby the UK to have SA removed from its red list
The number of visitors to SA has collapsed to just a trickle
28 June 2021 - 05:08
SATSA, a body that promotes inbound tourism into SA, is lobbying UK parliamentarians and the British media to have SA removed from the “red list”, with exorbitant hotel quarantine costs closing what used to be among the country’s most important markets.
SA has been shut out of the UK since late 2020, when a new variant of Covid-19, now referred to as Beta, emerged here. The variant is said to have resistance to vaccines widely used in the UK...
