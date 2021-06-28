IEC seeks to postpone Wednesday’s by-elections
28 June 2021 - 21:41
Faced with the conundrum of conducting free, fair and safe elections amid Covid-19, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has decided to approach the electoral court to postpone the by-elections scheduled to take place across eight municipal wards on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27...
