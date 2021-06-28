National

Apex court to decide on Tuesday if Zuma is guilty of contempt

The Constitutional Court will pass judgment on whether the former president is guilty of contempt for failure to appear before the state capture commission

28 June 2021 - 14:53 Staff Writer
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/PHILL MAGAKOE
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/PHILL MAGAKOE

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday pass judgment on whether former president Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court for failure to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry and, if so, what is the appropriate sanction.

The commission approached the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be imprisoned for two years for breaching the court’s order to obey the commission’s summonses that he appear before it to testify. Despite an order from the court in January compelling Zuma to appear before the commission, he failed to turn up on February 15 in line with a summons from the commission.

In April, before the hearing of the contempt application, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court. Zuma did not oppose these contempt of court proceedings and did not participate in the matter.​

TimesLIVE

Nothing sinister behind chief justice’s extended leave, says Lamola

The changing of the guard at Constitutional Court  not political and nothing to do with Zuma case
National
1 month ago

LETTER: Contempt of court: why no judgment in Zuma case?

The matter was unopposed and the judges must hand down their findings soon
Opinion
1 week ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

ANC president’s appearance at the commission will be closely watched
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Alcohol sales ban a huge blow to industry hard ...
National
3.
Tourism body to lobby the UK to have SA removed ...
National
4.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise ...
National
5.
White males still rule roost in workplace, equity ...
National

Related Articles

Ace Magashule plays for time while ANC storm brews

National

Democracy in the hot seat when Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture ...

National

Burglary at state capture commission office ‘treasonous’

National

Zuma ready to be a ‘prisoner of court’ after ignoring order to file affidavit

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.