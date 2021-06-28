National Alcohol sales ban a huge blow to industry hard hit by Covid-19 lockdowns Service industry will again suffer with on-site consumption of food also not allowed BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA to its highest level of the lockdown since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, prohibiting the sale of alcohol and outlawing all gatherings as he warned that the latest wave of infections would be more severe and may last longer than previous ones.

“We are in the grip of a devastating wave,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Sunday, moving the country to level 4, the second most severe lockdown level. The night-time curfew was made an hour longer and will now start at 9pm and last until 4am. Funerals will still be permitted, with the numbers restricted to 50 people. The new restrictions will be reviewed after two weeks, Ramaphosa said...