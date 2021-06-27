National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise in Covid-19 infections

27 June 2021 - 19:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces tighter Covid-19 restrictions, June 27 2021. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces tighter Covid-19 restrictions, June 27 2021. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa  addresses the nation on Sunday on developments in containing the spread of Covid-19 after meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) at a special briefing.  

The president was expected to announce stricter lockdown restrictions.

The NCCC meeting was convened to receive a report from the scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in SA. The meeting was followed by a briefing to the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC).

The Delta variant has been found to be highly transmissible due to several mutations in the virus and is behind the third wave of infections engulfing parts of SA. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise in Covid-19 infections.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Commission-fatigued SA could do with one on its Covid response

Another inquiry might not sound appealing but questions need to be asked about the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis
Opinion
7 hours ago

Third Covid-19 wave to eclipse second, says acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

Prof Koleka Mlisana, the head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, says there is an urgent need to intensify the lockdown to restrict ...
National
1 day ago

SA mining industry steps up its Covid-19 vaccination fightback

Increasing numbers of mine health care facilities in SA join the vaccination programme to slow the spread of Covid-19
Companies
2 days ago

Gauteng pandemic hurtles towards worst-case scenario

The danger is that everyone who has not already had Covid-19 will be infected, says adviser
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to speak on Sunday after shock news on ...
National
2.
Western Cape town cuts itself off as Covid-19 ...
National
3.
Third Covid-19 wave to eclipse second, says ...
National
4.
Over-50s can register for Covid-19 vaccine from ...
National
5.
Human rights commission vows to support equality ...
National

Related Articles

SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 infections surge

National

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa says SA is in the grip of a devastating third wave

National

Delta variant linked to gangrene and hearing loss

World / Asia

Over-50s can register for Covid-19 vaccine from July 1

National

Western Cape town cuts itself off as Covid-19 cases surge

National

WATCH: The first mRNA hub in SA

National / Health

As third wave approached, Gauteng dithered on getting Charlotte Maxeke fixed ...

National / Health

Gauteng hospitals buckle as Ramaphosa hints at new curbs

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.