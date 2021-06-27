WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation amid rise in Covid-19 infections

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday on developments in containing the spread of Covid-19 after meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) at a special briefing.

The president was expected to announce stricter lockdown restrictions.

The NCCC meeting was convened to receive a report from the scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in SA. The meeting was followed by a briefing to the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC).

The Delta variant has been found to be highly transmissible due to several mutations in the virus and is behind the third wave of infections engulfing parts of SA.