National No end in sight to restructuring of Land Bank Negotiations look set to continue indefinitely after the bank's default on a revolving credit facility in 2020

The protracted negotiations around the restructuring of Land Bank look set to continue indefinitely despite nearly 16 months since one of the country’s largest agricultural lenders defaulted on its debt.

Last week a spokesperson for the bank said there was nothing concrete to report but that negotiations were continuing. ..