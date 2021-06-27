National Magashule not the sole target of step-aside rule, says Trengove There is much evidence placed before the court to demonstrate the rule was widely applied, says Ramaphosa’s lawyer BL PREMIUM

The step aside rule in the ANC was not targeted at Ace Magashule alone but affected a number of party leaders, lawyers representing President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy secretary- general Jessie Duarte and the party said on Friday.

Advocate Wim Trengove, representing all three respondents, told a full bench of the high court in Johannesburg that the step-aside rule was “widely applied” and Ramaphosa’s court papers spoke to that...