Human rights commission vows to support equality bill
SAHRC says objections to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill are misconceived
27 June 2021 - 20:08
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) strongly supports a proposed bill to amend legislation aimed at promoting equality and preventing discrimination, saying certain views about the bill in the media are “misinformation”.
The SA Institute of Race Relations and the National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) have expressed opposition to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill — that proposes amendments to the definitions of equality and discrimination — which they say will have far-reaching effects on business...
