National Gauteng pandemic hurtles towards worst-case scenario David Makhura castigates residents for their lack of compliance with health protocols BL PREMIUM

The catastrophic Covid-19 situation in Gauteng, which has resulted in a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and ventilators, is on track to reach the worst-case scenario, creating a dilemma for a provincial government that wants to avoid closing down the economy.

A worst-case scenario, according to Wits University physics professor Bruce Mellado, is when a resurgence will infect everyone who has not already been infected...