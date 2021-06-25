Gauteng pandemic hurtles towards worst-case scenario
David Makhura castigates residents for their lack of compliance with health protocols
25 June 2021 - 05:10
The catastrophic Covid-19 situation in Gauteng, which has resulted in a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and ventilators, is on track to reach the worst-case scenario, creating a dilemma for a provincial government that wants to avoid closing down the economy.
A worst-case scenario, according to Wits University physics professor Bruce Mellado, is when a resurgence will infect everyone who has not already been infected...
