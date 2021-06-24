National Underwhelming support for Magashule ahead of court battle with ANC Close ally Carl Niehaus says plans to mobilise support for the suspended secretary-general are still to be finalised BL PREMIUM

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s supporters are yet to pitch up early on Thursday as he fights for his political life in the South Gauteng High Court.

The case will be heard virtually for two days, but Magashule’s supporters had pledged to gather outside the court in a show support for the suspended secretary-general...