National Karpowership fails crucial environmental test The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has rejected the environmental impact assessments submitted by company BL PREMIUM

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has rejected the environmental impact assessments submitted by Turkish-majority company Karpowership SA for all three of the ports where it intended to provide floating gas-fired power barges.

“The competent authority in the department has decided, after due consideration of all relevant information presented as part of the environmental impact assessment process for all three applications in question, to refuse the applications for the environmental authorisations,” it said in a statement on Thursday...