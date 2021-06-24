National Political showdown begins High court refuses interventions in Magashule case against ANC A full bench of the South Gauteng High Court has refused three bids to intervene in the politically charged case between Ace Magashule, the ANC's president and deputy secretary general BL PREMIUM

The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed with costs the application by three separate parties to be admitted as intervening parties in the political showdown between suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the ANC.

The intervention applications were meant to bolster Magashule’s case against the ANC’s decision to suspend him after he failed to voluntarily step down pending charges of corruption and fraud levelled against him...