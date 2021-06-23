National SIU freezes R22m linked to Digital Vibes Funds are held in bank and investments accounts owned or controlled by entities linked to communications company BL PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze about R22m held in bank and investment accounts linked to communications firm Digital Vibes together with entities and individuals who received payments from it.

Digital Vibes, headed by suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize’s former personal assistant, Tahera Mather, and former secretary Naadhira Mitha, was awarded a contract by the health department in 2019 for communications work on National Health Insurance. The contract was later extended to include work on the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and was worth about R150m...