National

Municipal workers reject mediator’s wage offer

Samwu says the union has completed balloting and ‘should have a way forward before parties reconvene on July 1’

23 June 2021 - 15:07 Ernest Mabuza
SA Municipal Workers’ Union members protest. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
SA Municipal Workers’ Union members protest. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Wednesday formally rejected a wage proposal put together by a facilitator to end the deadlock with the employer in the local government sector.

Earlier in June, the union received the facilitator’s proposal in the salary and wage talks for workers in the country’s 257 municipalities.

The proposal was presented to Samwu, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the SA Local Government Association (Salga) after the parties failed to reach agreement during wage talks. After receiving the proposal, Samwu last week accused the facilitator, Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe, of bias towards the employer.

The unions and Salga had until Wednesday to communicate to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) whether they had accepted the facilitator’s proposal. “Samwu has formally rejected the facilitator’s proposal. We have formally communicated our decision today to the SALGBC.” Samwu spokesperson Papikie Mohale said on Wednesday. “We are concluding our processes of balloting and should have a way forward before parties reconvene on July 1.”

If one of the parties rejects the facilitator’s proposal, negotiations move to a process of conciliation, which has two options. The first is arbitration, and the second is the issuing of a certificate of non-resolution of the dispute, which means unions are at liberty to go on strike. The facilitator had proposed the parties agree a three-year salary and wage agreement. She also proposed a 4% salary increase in the first year of the agreement and projected a CPI minus 1% increase in the other years of the agreement. She proposed a total freeze on all benefits to municipal workers in the first year of the agreement and said these will be fully unfrozen in the last year of the agreement.

TimesLIVE

Unions furious as facilitator backs real cuts to local government wages

Strike vote planned after proposal by independent facilitator that could help the government cap wage bill growth
National
2 weeks ago

Municipal sector wage talks ‘nearing collapse’, Samwu says

The employer and unions met at the Salgbc for a final round of negotiations last week
National
2 weeks ago

Wage demands the greatest risk to metro budgets, says MMC

The above-inflation wage increases demanded by unions have already led Moody’s to downgrade the City of Tshwane
National
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gauteng hospitals buckle as Ramaphosa hints at ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: By avoiding a reshuffle, Ramaphosa ...
National
3.
ANC and EFF accused of undermining parliament
National
4.
Equality bill proposals will be impossible to ...
National
5.
Tighter Covid-19 restrictions on the agenda for ...
National

Related Articles

Strike risk rises as local government unions vote on wage proposal

National / Labour

Samwu revises proposals in effort to reach a new wage deal

National

Samwu berates Salga for hailing ‘progress’ on wage talks

National

No buses on Joburg’s streets until Metrobus agrees to talk, union vows

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.