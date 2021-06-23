Municipal workers reject mediator’s wage offer

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Wednesday formally rejected a wage proposal put together by a facilitator to end the deadlock with the employer in the local government sector.

Earlier in June, the union received the facilitator’s proposal in the salary and wage talks for workers in the country’s 257 municipalities.

The proposal was presented to Samwu, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the SA Local Government Association (Salga) after the parties failed to reach agreement during wage talks. After receiving the proposal, Samwu last week accused the facilitator, Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe, of bias towards the employer.

The unions and Salga had until Wednesday to communicate to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) whether they had accepted the facilitator’s proposal. “Samwu has formally rejected the facilitator’s proposal. We have formally communicated our decision today to the SALGBC.” Samwu spokesperson Papikie Mohale said on Wednesday. “We are concluding our processes of balloting and should have a way forward before parties reconvene on July 1.”

If one of the parties rejects the facilitator’s proposal, negotiations move to a process of conciliation, which has two options. The first is arbitration, and the second is the issuing of a certificate of non-resolution of the dispute, which means unions are at liberty to go on strike. The facilitator had proposed the parties agree a three-year salary and wage agreement. She also proposed a 4% salary increase in the first year of the agreement and projected a CPI minus 1% increase in the other years of the agreement. She proposed a total freeze on all benefits to municipal workers in the first year of the agreement and said these will be fully unfrozen in the last year of the agreement.

TimesLIVE