Sale of SAA stake not a done deal, says Ramaphosa

Takatso consortium still conducting due diligence on acquisition of majority stake in national airline

22 June 2021 - 18:38 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD VAN DER SPUY
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the plan to sell the government’s majority stake in SAA, the grounded national carrier, is not a done deal.

“Only after [the due diligence is completed] will the rubber hit the road,” Ramaphosa said during a news conference in Cape Town on Tuesday, where he unveiled plans to improve the functioning of SA’s ports.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Takatso, a consortium consisting of Harith General Partners, which manages two private equity infrastructure funds, and Global Aviation, an airline leasing company, is to acquire 51% of SAA, while the government will retain 49%.

Takatso has undertaken to invest R3bn in SAA over three years.

Harith co-founder and Takatso chair Tshepo Mahloele is chair and founder of Lebashe, which owns Business Day.

Ramaphosa said the deal is still going through due diligence phase, and “this does not mean the deal is done”.

“During a due diligence, a whole number of things can [happen] ... We are in preliminary stages and their own [Takatso’s] ability to raise the money will also depend on what they find in SAA. Afterwards a decision will be made by both sides,” Ramaphosa said.

CAROL PATON: Pravin Gordhan’s breathtaking manipulation of the Treasury over SAA

The single-minded minister has pulled off either a cynical manipulation or the work of a master political operator
Opinion
1 day ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Pragmatism rather than dogma welcome in SAA sale

The priority is that SOEs need to be self-sustaining so they no longer drain the fiscal purse
Opinion
1 day ago

STUART THEOBALD: SAA deal is the next best for all parties

That is, if the deal — which was hammered out behind closed doors — can fly at all
Opinion
2 days ago
