National AMENDMENT Equality bill proposals will be impossible to implement, say employers Neasa says the issue of inequality in society could not be addressed via the proposed amendments but only through upskilling and proper education

A proposed amendment bill to promote equality and prevent discrimination has been slammed by a national employers’ organisation as unattainable, ideologically skewed and impossible to implement.

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa), which has 10,000 members, says it is vehemently opposed to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill, which has been released for public comment by the department of justice & constitutional development. Neasa has called for it to be scrapped...