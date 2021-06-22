National Employers add their voice to opposition to equality bill Neasa says the issue of inequality in society could not be addressed via the proposed amendments but only through upskilling and proper education BL PREMIUM

A proposed amendment bill to promote equality and prevent discrimination has been slammed by a national employers’ organisation as ridiculous, unattainable, ideologically skewed and impossible to implement, an employers organisation said on Tuesday.

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa), which has 10,000 members, says it is vehemently opposed to the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Amendment Bill, which has been released by the department of justice and constitutional development for public comment, and has called for it to be scrapped...