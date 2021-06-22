Cyril Ramaphosa hints at stricter lockdown
The president says there are indications that measures need to be strengthened particularly in Gauteng
22 June 2021 - 14:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that the government is considering introducing stricter restrictions, as Covid-19 infections continue to increase at an alarming rate, with Gauteng the worst affected.
“Infections are rising and that calls on us to review where we are. We will be making an assessment,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday, during a media briefing at the port of Cape Town to announce new measures to boost the functioning of SA’s ports...
